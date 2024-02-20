WATCH: College Basketball Game Explodes in Massive Brawl During Post-Game Handshake Line

A college basketball game in San Antonio, Texas, looked more like a riot Monday when members of both teams exploded in a massive brawl that lasted several minutes.

The Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word matchup played at McDermott Center in San Antonio and ended in a close 76-72 final. But the players were apparently still keyed up when they lined up for the traditional handshake after the game.

According to Fox News, Texas player Jerome Brewer Jr. started throwing punches during the handshake line, sparking some of his teammates and most of his coaching staff to wade in. Brewer was apparently so incensed that he fought off some of his own to get at the players for Incarnate.

Meanwhile, the fight grew as members of both teams joined in shoving and throwing punches.

The video also shows Incarnate’s Marcus Glover racing across the floor to take on some of the Texas players as coaches gathered to hold him back. And his teammate, Josiah Hammons, was also seen mixing it up.

Watch:

Was watching the Texas A&M Commerce v. Incarnate Word game on the random on ESPN+ and a full-on melee broke out during the handshake line. Not how you want to see the game end. pic.twitter.com/XcMNgJ8gQP — Craig Green (@CraigGSports) February 20, 2024

The brawl finally ended when members and staffers of Incarnate got into the visitor’s locker room and slammed the door shut, leaving the still fuming Commerce players standing outside.

After the brawl, both schools cooperated on a joint statement to decry the fighting.

“There is no place in college sports for such actions,” the schools said. “The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions.

“The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern,” they added.

The Southland Conference also issued a statement saying that it is looking into the fight.

“We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action,” the conference said. “Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference, and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.”

It seems likely that punishments will be coming soon, but no word yet on what might be in store for the teams.

