Cops: Former Raider Damon Arnette Tried to Hide Pill Filled with Meth in His Sock

Police are now saying that former Raider Damon Arnette attempted to hide a pill filled with methamphetamine in his sock on the night of his arrest.

Arnette was pulled over for doing 60 in a 45 mph zone in Richardson, Texas, at 1:48 am on January 6.

Officers suspected something was amiss as they described Arnette as “unusually nervous and talkative.” They also claim he told them repeatedly that he was an NFL player.

Arnette told officers there were no drugs or weapons in the car. However, his behavior aroused their suspicions and prompted them to call in a drug-sniffing canine who indicated the presence of drugs. A subsequent search by officers also revealed a Glock 20 handgun.

However, police did not find drugs in the car. So, they searched Arnette.

That search revealed a white and orange pill stuffed in Arnette’s sock. The player claimed the pill was Adderall, which he had been prescribed to cope with the effects of ADHD. However, officers noted the pill looked like it had been tampered with. After opening the pill, officers discovered a “white, crystal-like substance,” which on-scene tests confirmed as methamphetamine.

Officers then placed Arnette under arrest, not for the gun, but for the presence of drugs in addition to the gun.

Lawyers representing Arnette continue to claim that the pill contained only prescribed medication and continue discussions with authorities in Richardson to resolve the matter.

This is not Arnette’s only brush with the law. In the spring of 2023, he was accused of holding a .45-caliber handgun and threatening two hotel valets during an argument about a receipt for parking his Mercedes SUV at the Park MGM hotel.