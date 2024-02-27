EA Sports Called Out for Excluding Female Broadcasters in College Football Video Game

Computer game giant EA Sports is under the woke microscope for neglecting to put any female broadcasting personalities in its latest release of College Football 25, according to reports.

The video game giant has included several male broadcasters in its new game, including Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Kevin Connors, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

But wokesters have already begun taking swipes at the game for missing some females who have appeared on the sidelines during the college football season.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe was unhappy with the coming game.

“How about including some women @EASPORTS 30 years on the college football sidelines,” she wrote.

— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 23, 2024

Another sideline reporter, ESPN’s Molly McGrath, also slammed the game co.

“So exciting! I really hope @EASPORTSCollege included female broadcasters, as well. Women are a huge part of college football,” McGrath wrote.

— Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) February 22, 2024

The game, which has not been produced since 2013 due to a lack of agreements between the company and the NCAA, was first launched in 1997.

Several X users agreed with Holly and McGrath.

Shameful! You are the best. — Robin (@mimilowe56) February 23, 2024

Please add Holly and replace Desmond — THE 330 Sports Show (@330SportsShow) February 23, 2024

Really hope you make the game too! You can’t tell the history of college football without Molly McGrath — Cityside Local (@pinoslover69) February 22, 2024

Not everyone was on the two women’s side, though.

Let’s see… How can I make this about me — Blaine (@TailgateGuy) February 23, 2024

I’d just like the ability to ignore all of you. Male or female. When you start thinking the game needs you, is when I just want to tune you out. — TheHero (@RobertGC2001) February 23, 2024

