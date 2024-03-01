Missouri Governor Commutes Sentence of Former Chiefs Coach Britt Reid After Crash that Seriously Injured Young Girl

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has commuted the sentence of Britt Reid, a former Chiefs assistant coach and the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid, who was convicted of a 2021 drunk driving accident that seriously injured a small child and four others.

Reid, 38, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and received a three-year sentence for the offense in November of 2022. The former Chiefs assistant could have faced as much as seven years, but the guilty plea reduced the sentence.

Governor Parson’s office made Reid’s commutation official on Friday.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The commutation terms will leave Reid under house arrest until October 31, 2025. In addition, the governor’s statement revealed that “strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements,” will be enforced. “Additionally, Reid’s probation requires the installation of an ignition interlock system in any motor vehicle he operates.”

The attorney representing the victims did not warmly receive the commutation, who suggested that Reid’s status as the son of Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning head coach may have played a part in the governor’s decision.

“What’s different between this criminal defendant and every other criminal defendant in the state of Missouri?” asked attorney Tom Porto.

“Reid was driving his pickup truck near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021, when he struck two vehicles that had stopped along the side of the highway,” ABC 6 reports. “He had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 and was driving 84 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the incident, according to court documents.”

Ariel Young, who was five at the time of the crash, suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, strongly criticized the governor for the commutation and Reid for requesting probation.

“Ariel’s life is forever changed because of Britt Reid. Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did,” she said.

During his plea hearing in September of 2022, Reid expressed “regret” for his actions.

This is not Reid’s first brush with the law. In 2007, while his father was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, Britt Reid was arrested and served prison time for simple assault and flashing a gun at another motorist.