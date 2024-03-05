Battery Charges Against Colts’ Andrew Ogletree Dismissed

The domestic battery charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree have been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by Fox 59.

“Ogletree faced two felony charges, including one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony, and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony,” Fox 59 reports.

These charges were dismissed “with prejudice” on Tuesday. A disposition of dismissal with prejudice precludes the plaintiff from filing those same charges again in the same or any future lawsuit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office halted the prosecution after finding insufficient evidence to pursue charges. In addition, prosecutors added that “subsequent interviews with all of the parties involved revealed information and evidence not provided to law enforcement on the night of the alleged incident.”

Ogletree was arrested for the alleged battery in December of 2023. Reports at the time said that the Colts end had picked someone up and slammed them to the ground after breaking his phone.

In 2023, Ogletree caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.