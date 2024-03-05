LIV Ends Effort to Gain World Ranking Accreditation

LIV Golf’s battle for world ranking points seems to have ended without achieving that goal, as the league has withdrawn its application.

LIV first filed its application with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board in July of 2022. Still, as of Tuesday, it withdrew the request and is apparently no longer seeking the recognition after it was last denied status in Oct., according to Fox News.

“It is unfortunate that no way to include LIV Golf in the Ranking could be found which would be fair and equitable to the 24 currently eligible tours and their thousands of playing members,” OWGR chairman Peter Dawson said in Oct.

LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman blasted the OWGR in his message this week.

“It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system,” Norman wrote.

“A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us,” he continued.

Dawson, though, insisted that his organization is not “at war” with LIV and that their objection was on technical grounds in how LIV operates.

“We are not at war with them,” Dawson exclaimed. “This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them.”

LIV was, of course, “at war” with the PGA Tour for well over a year as PGA officials fought to have the Saudi-backed golf league undermined and destroyed.

But early last year, despite his longstanding antagonism toward LIV, PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan abruptly changed his attitude and announced a merger between the two pro golf organizations.

A “framework” agreement was signed with PIF last June, but details have remained under wraps. Both groups agreed to forego the initial Dec. 31 deadline to work on fine details. Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan met most recently in the third week of Jan.

But while final arrangements are still being hammered out, it appears that the PGA Tour is already earning Billions over the plans.

