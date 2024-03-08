‘Where is Support for Jews, Israel?’: Auburn’s Bruce Pearl Blasts Biden SOTU Address

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl scorched Joe Biden for neglecting to mention U.S. support for Israel during Thursday’s State of the Union address.

Peal, who is Jewish, jumped to his X account to blast Biden for refusing to comment on the ongoing actions in Gaza and the 100 Jewish hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists.

“On Oct 7th the Jewish People experienced the worst genocide since the Holocaust and we hear more about the suffering of Gazans than the constant threat for survival Israel and the Jewish people live with everyday!” Pearl wrote.

“And let’s reward them with another State and launching pad for terror. Your lack of support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel was loud and clear, Mr President!” he added.

The coach was speaking of Biden’s Hamas-supporting “two-state solution.”

That was not Pearl’s only post in reply to Biden’s SOTU speech.

Not long later, he blasted Biden again for forsaking the hostages.

“President Biden saying ‘I won’t rest until we get the hostages home’ isn’t getting it done. Send Blinkin to Qatar and tell Hamas leaders they have a limited number of days to release all hostages and surrender. If they refuse, Israel gets the green light to destroy Hamas and them!”

Biden has frequently been at odds with Israel’s leadership as they continue to vow to destroy terror outfit Hamas utterly and as Biden seeks to deter them from ending the terror group.

