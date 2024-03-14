Republican former MLB star Steve Garvey on Wednesday gave fresh life to the call “batter up” as he eased past U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in California’s U.S. Senate primary.

The 10-time MLB All-Star led Schiff by 4,801 votes with more than five million counted — some 85 percent of expected returns, Fox News reports.

“As California’s votes are counted, it’s clear that our message of unity, common sense, and compassion resonates across the state,” Garvey, who made his name playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, told the outlet.

“I am deeply honored by the trust and support shown in these preliminary results.”

He went on to say he is drawing strength from the wide community backing.

“I’m energized by our campaign’s momentum and ready for the challenge ahead,” Garvey said. “I look forward to a spirited campaign on the critical issues facing us.”

Schiff, one of the leading Democrats in the U.S. House, will face Garvey, a Republican, in November to determine who succeeds the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The 63-year-old Democrat remains favorite to win both the primary and the general election, thanks to visibility fundraising off his role in leading the first impeachment effort against then-President Donald Trump, which still appeals to the party base in California.

Can California elect a Republican to replace Dianne Feinstein? https://t.co/PsrEM3aRt9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 10, 2023

A Republican hasn’t been elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate since Pete Wilson in 1988 when he won re-election over Leo T. McCarthy, a year after Garvey retired from baseball.

Despite the GOP absence some Republicans with star or celebrity appeal, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, have achieved notable success in statewide elections.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a 2-to-1 margin, and Democrats hold every statewide office and dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation.