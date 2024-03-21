Former Arizona Cardinals Vice President Accused of Choking Neighbor

Former vice president of player personnel for the Arizona Cardinals, Terry McDonough, has been charged with assault for allegedly choking his neighbor during an altercation.

A verbal altercation over lawn care and farm equipment allegedly occurred between McDonough and his neighbor this month, which then escalated into a full-scale physical assault.

“McDonough was allegedly upset that some sort of tractor equipment damaged the grass on his lawn. Two landscape workers who were also in the vicinity were also verbally assaulted,” noted Fox News.

McDonough then allegedly “chest-bumped” his neighbor before grasping his neck, temporarily strangling him.

“This person has a history of volatile behavior and also (was) publicized in national news related to a case he has with the Arizona Cardinals,” the man said in the affidavit. “He tried to strangle me unprovoked, and both me and my family do not feel safe.”

McDonough filed an arbitration claim against the Arizona Cardinals last year, accusing owner Michael Bidwill of cheating and demoting him after objecting to a “scheme that would involve the use of ‘burner phones’ to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI.”

“Bidwill denied the Cardinals are liable for any claims McDonough made against the team in a demand for arbitration, saying his ‘erratic behavior eventually damaged his career,'” noted Fox News.

The Arizona Cardinals also cited a text exchange with Bidwill wherein he apologized for his behavior during a confrontation.

“What was very disturbing today was the unprofessional and argumentative reaction you had to my comment to you after practice to not let me ‘be an afterthought.’ Your reaction was completely disproportionate to my statement,” Bidwill texted McDonough. “You had no reason to lose your temper. I can’t remember the last time I had that kind of interaction with any member of our staff, say nothing of an executive. It was juvenile and unbecoming. Puffing out your chest, pointing your finger at me, raising your voice, and repeating yourself in an attempt to intimidate me into agreeing with you. Telling me to ‘prove’ my concern. Really?!”

“I apologize for the interaction today,” McDonough responded. “You have been a big advocate and supporter of mine. I have a great amount of respect for you.… It will not happen again.”

