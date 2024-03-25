AUDIO: ‘Make it Stop!’: TBS Mic Captures Shrieking Grand Canyon During March Madness Thriller

If you enjoy your March Madness basketball, sounding like a combination of Hoosiers meets Friday the 13th, Sunday night’s game between Alabama and Grand Canyon University was for you.

The Antelopes of Grand Canyon lost to the Tide, 72-61. However, the Lopes did make it interesting for a bit, and during that time, TBS audio picked up the sound of a screaming GCU fan who screamed almost incessantly.

That screaming Grand Canyon fan that can be heard on TBS… Ἴ🙉 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tl0bBTkwAD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2024

Unfortunately, the screaming GCU fan seemed to be placed near one of the audio mics. In a situation like this, there’s really nothing the network can do. They could turn off the mic, but that would mean losing audio from that stadium area altogether. It might have been possible to ask the fan to move, but she (let’s hope it was a she) is occupying a seat she paid for. It’s unclear whether TBS would have had the right to move her.

In any event, plenty of people on X felt frustrated by the predicament.

They deserved to lose just because of that. — DamonG (@DamonG89403665) March 25, 2024

The screams ended, however, along with Grand Canyon’s season. The Lopes had a good run. They shocked the 5th-seeded St. Mary’s before facing the Tide, but Cinderella, they were not meant to be. Though, it sounds like at least one of their fans has the lungs for the part.

Alabama moves on to play No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday in the Sweet 16.