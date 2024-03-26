WATCH: Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Seen Screaming ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ After March Madness Win

After toppling West Virginia, Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a bit more fire left in her.

The Hawkeyes beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 64-54 in the second round of the women’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

But it appears that Clarke was still jacked up by the game. As the cameras closed in on her, she was seen yelling — maybe at the crowd.

Caitlin Clark screaming shut the f—k up at the crowd is electric pic.twitter.com/5Keze2XFaK — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) March 26, 2024

The video comes only days after Clark’s father went viral after telling his famed daughter to stop complaining about the refs.

During this week’s game, Clark scored 32 points against the Mountaineers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, bringing her career points total to 3,830. She is also the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

