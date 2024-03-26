WATCH: Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Seen Screaming ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ After March Madness Win

Aaron J. Thornton_Getty Images (1)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

After toppling West Virginia, Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a bit more fire left in her.

The Hawkeyes beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 64-54 in the second round of the women’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

But it appears that Clarke was still jacked up by the game. As the cameras closed in on her, she was seen yelling — maybe at the crowd.

The video comes only days after Clark’s father went viral after telling his famed daughter to stop complaining about the refs.

During this week’s game, Clark scored 32 points against the Mountaineers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, bringing her career points total to 3,830. She is also the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.