WATCH: Caitlin Clark’s Dad Goes Viral After Telling Her to Stop Complaining About the Refs

Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in women’s college basketball, but her dad still has no problem putting her in her place.

During Iowa’s first-round matchup against Holy Cross on Saturday, things got very physical, and a Holy Cross player delivered a vicious elbow to Clark’s face.

Clark (justifiably) took issue with the extremely physical play of the Holy Cross players and let the referees know about it. However, ESPN cameras shifted off Clark long enough to find her unsympathetic dad in the crowd, who appeared to yell to her, “Shut up!”

Holy Cross’ rough play didn’t produce victory, however. Iowa ended up winning the game 91-65, and Clark dominated with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Clark has earned many accolades in her college career but has yet to earn an NCAA ring.

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after breaking the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa will face West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

