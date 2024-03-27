Transgender Competitor Wins Women’s National Weightlifting Competition

A transgender weightlifter won the Masters National Weightlifting Championships in Reno, Nevada, on March 24. He came in first in the women’s 76-kilogram weight category.

Vicki Piper, 57, beat the second-place finisher with a 127, 17 ahead of Krista Dornbush.

BREAKING: Man wins 1st place in women’s weightlifting competition. Vicki Piper, a male, competed as a woman at the Masters National Weightlifting Championships this weekend in Reno, NV. He won first place, beating out all the other women in his category. Vicki is a cheater. He… pic.twitter.com/M9KTf3pozp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

During the event, Piper lifted 56 kilograms (123 pounds) in the snatch and 71 kg (156 lbs) in the clean and jerk. Meanwhile, Dornbush lifted 46 kg (101 lbs) in the snatch and 64 kg (141 lbs) in the clean and jerk.

Piper celebrated his big win, saying it was his first championship contest.

“Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada,” Piper wrote on Instagram.

USA Weightlifting recently enacted rules to allow transgender athletes if they show evidence of undergoing hormone therapy for at least two years “to minimize gender-related competition advantages.”

Video of one of Piper’s events shows how easily he performed the feat.

Piper, who won the 55 and over age category, towered over his opponents on the winner’s platform.

Vicki Piper competed as a woman at the Masters National Weightlifting Championships this weekend in Reno, NV, and of course won. Why are women still competing in these competitions??? pic.twitter.com/QpIUvu6TnV — ReallyRowdyRed (@ReallyRowdyRed) March 26, 2024

