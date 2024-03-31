REPORT: Cops Looking for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in Connection with Major Accident

Police in Dallas are searching for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a vehicle owned by him was involved in a major accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Officers told The News that they were looking for Rice but did not specify what they wanted to talk to him about.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the accident. A Sunday check of Dallas Jail records did not reveal Rice’s name, indicating that police have yet to locate him.

Rice is a native of the Dallas area and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. He later became a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs and played an important part in KC’s Super Bowl run last year.