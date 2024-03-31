REPORT: Cops Looking for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in Connection with Major Accident

Norm Hall_Getty Images (1)
Norm Hall/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Police in Dallas are searching for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a vehicle owned by him was involved in a major accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Officers told The News that they were looking for Rice but did not specify what they wanted to talk to him about.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball while being chased by Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl...

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball while being chased by Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the accident. A Sunday check of Dallas Jail records did not reveal Rice’s name, indicating that police have yet to locate him.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in...

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Rice is a native of the Dallas area and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. He later became a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs and played an important part in KC’s Super Bowl run last year.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.