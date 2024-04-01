Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Is Cooperating with Local Authorities, Attorney Claims

Attorneys representing Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice claim that their client is cooperating with local authorities in Dallas in connection with a car accident involving a vehicle registered to him.

Royce West, a managing partner of the law firm West & Associates L.L.P. and a member of the Texas State Senate, released a statement announcing Rice’s cooperation with police and that his client’s “thoughts” were with those impacted affected by the accident.

“His thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” West wrote on X.

Statement from Rashee Rice’s attorney, Royce West: pic.twitter.com/l4c2cIArWL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2024

Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were racing after 6 P.M. local time in Dallas when the vehicle operators lost control, and a multi-car accident ensued.

The drivers of the vehicle registered to Rice reportedly fled the scene. The drivers of the other vehicle sustained injuries, as did two others, one of whom remained hospitalized as of Sunday night.

It is unknown whether Rice turned himself in