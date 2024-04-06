Two major sports teams have joined forces to support those affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26.

The MLB’s Orioles and the NFL’s Ravens are donating a combined $10 million to a fund that will support “the families of victims, port workers, first responders, and others” involved in the tragedy, ESPN reported Friday.

In social media posts on Friday, both teams said they are donating the money to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund.

“Maryland tough, Baltimore strong,” the Orioles said in the team’s post:

Tragedy struck when a ship rammed into the bridge at approximately 1:30 a.m., which caused it to collapse, sending vehicles and people falling into the Patapsco River, according to Breitbart News.

The ship, known as the MV Dali, reportedly experienced serious problems prior to the crash.

Demolition crews have been working hard to clean up the area and dismantle the bridge in order to reopen the port, ABC News reported Monday:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said it is a round-the-clock operation, adding, “I have asked people to continue to pray for our state. It’s going through a really difficult time right now.”

Meanwhile, Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein said the city’s resiliency has been tested, but “the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state and our country in business.”

In addition, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, “The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.”

