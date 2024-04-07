WATCH: USWNT’s Korbin Albert Booed During Game After Posting Detransition Video

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) soccer player Korbin Albert was booed Saturday in her first game appearance since she drew criticism for posting a video of a teen who stopped believing he was trans after finding God.

Albert was subbed into the game during the 78th minute of the USWNT’s SheBelievesCup game against Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After the PA announcer said her name, some boos can be heard coming from the crowd.

The booing was fleeting as Albert was substituted during a free kick, which turned into a shot on goal, and fans quickly had their attention brought back to game action.

The backlash against Albert became intense after LGBT activist and former USWNT member Megan Rapinoe criticized Albert for posting the detransition video.

“For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Rapinoeon Instagram.

“Because if you aren’t all, you believe in his hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!”

Rapinoe’s criticism could also be partly due to Albert liking a social media post that mocked Rapinoe’s ankle injury in her final game.

Following Rapinoe’s criticism and a torrent of social media backlash, Albert apologized for posting the video.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive, and hurtful was immature and disrespectful, which was never my intent,” she said.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends, and anyone who was offended.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that, and for that, I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage, and I promise to do better.”

The U.S. defeated Japan by a final score of 2-1.