AJ Simon, the former defensive lineman for Albany, died at 25, just one week before he may have been selected in the NFL draft.

The UAlbany Football program announced news of Simon’s death on Wednesday without specifying the cause.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” Albany said in a statement. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.”

According to ESPN, Simon had “12.5 sacks last season for Albany and was ranked as the 448th prospect in the latest NFL draft rankings from ESPN’s Matt Miller.”

“Simon, a 2023 All-CAA first-team defensive selection, was from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. He played the past two seasons for Albany after beginning his collegiate career at Bloomsburg University,” it added.

Albany coach Greg Gattuso said in a post on X that AJ will always have a special place in his heart.

“Two joyous years coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8,” he said.

According to Daily Mail, Simon “picked up several accolades, including All-CAA first-team defense and FCS football central first-team All-American. He had begun his college career at Bloomsburg University – and was named to the 2021 First Team All-Conference – before playing the past two seasons for Albany.”