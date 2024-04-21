VIDEO: NASCAR Driver Justin Allgaier Smashes into Wall at Talladega

A scary moment unfolded Saturday at the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway as Justin Allgaier smashed into a wall during Stage 1.

The trouble started as the pack exited Turn 2. Allgaier, who was struggling for position within the lead group, lost control after maneuvering in front of Riley Herbst. Allgaier failed to regain control and smashed into the wall.

The recoil sent Allgaier back toward the track, where his car eventually settled on the backstretch.

“I hate it for everybody, you know, dash for cash,” Allgaier told the track. “Obviously, really important race for us, nothing to show, no stage points or anything,” he added. “So, I hate it, I hate it for everybody back in the shop.”

All indications are that Allgaier did not sustain significant injury.

For his part, Herbst denied intentionally hitting Allgaier and said he would contact him about the incident.

Herbst ended up finishing second behind Jesse Love. Allgaier finished 38th.