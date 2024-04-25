Commanders to Retire Darrell Green’s #28 During the 2024 Season

Many changes have come to the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins and currently known as the Washington Commanders.

Well, here’s another one: No one will ever wear Darrell Green’s #28 ever again.

In a heartwarming, surprise video announcement in which Green thought he was only recording a pre-draft message from the team towards incoming draft picks, the Commanders surprised Green by having him read one extra line at the end.

What was the line? The announcement that his number was to be retired. If you want to skip the pre-draft stuff, Green’s moment comes at the 1:12 mark.

To: The 2024 draft class

To: The 2024 draft class

From: An all-time great Stick around for the surprise. Let it serve as inspiration.

“I’m humbly grateful,” Green said via the team’s website. “I feel like crying just thinking about it right now. This means a lot to me. . . . I would’ve never dreamed this. I was so shocked. It’s almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled.”

If you were to open a Hall of Fame or retire the number of players who were not only great but “did it the right way,” Darrell Green would be a first-ballot inductee in either case. Not only was he the most dominant corner of his era and the fastest man in the league for much of his career, but he was also never in trouble, never disrespectful, never a showman, never selfish, and always a great and loyal teammate and competitor.

He embodied the spirit of the great Redskins teams of the early 80s and early 90s.

Green won 2 Super Bowls and was a 2008 inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame. He should have had his number retired long ago. Nonetheless, it’s a credit to the new ownership group that before their first draft, they chose to honor this legend of the Burgundy & Gold.