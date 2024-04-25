Roger Goodell Recovering from Back Surgery, May Not Be Able to Hug 1st Round Draft Picks

If you’re a fan of watching NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell bear hug draft picks on draft night (and I have no idea why you would be), you are likely in for a disappointment.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reports that Goodell had back surgery three weeks ago and may be unable to continue his tradition of hugging the first-rounders.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell underwent back surgery three weeks ago, has recovered well, but it remains uncertain whether he will be able to offer his patented draft-day hugs. Draft-time decision. pic.twitter.com/est2W3CXQT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2024

The last “hug-less” Goodell draft occurred in 2020. That was, of course, a virtual draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans on X responded to the news of a hug-less Goodell draft as you might expect them to. However, some had some very interesting ideas for how an NFL draft pick could cloak himself in fame and infamy in light of Goodell’s plight.

Someone has the chance to do the funniest thing ever… — Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) April 25, 2024

All is takes is one hyped up draft pick to lead to a follow-up surgery. — Ty | Other Kinds of Money (@OtherKindsMoney) April 25, 2024

Tell Goodell his 21 day window is up. He is active tonight. — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) April 25, 2024

News like this is why I come to twitter — ACL-Sports.com®–Sports Investor (@TheRealMrACL) April 25, 2024

If Goodell is truly compromised, getting picked up and squeezed by 320-pound men is not the best idea. Watching Goodell trying to avoid the embrace of one of these monsters would be high comedy, though.

The NFL Draft gets started Thursday at 8 P.M. EST.