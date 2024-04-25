Roger Goodell Recovering from Back Surgery, May Not Be Able to Hug 1st Round Draft Picks

David Eulitt/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

If you’re a fan of watching NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell bear hug draft picks on draft night (and I have no idea why you would be), you are likely in for a disappointment.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reports that Goodell had back surgery three weeks ago and may be unable to continue his tradition of hugging the first-rounders.

The last “hug-less” Goodell draft occurred in 2020. That was, of course, a virtual draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans on X responded to the news of a hug-less Goodell draft as you might expect them to. However, some had some very interesting ideas for how an NFL draft pick could cloak himself in fame and infamy in light of Goodell’s plight.

If Goodell is truly compromised, getting picked up and squeezed by 320-pound men is not the best idea. Watching Goodell trying to avoid the embrace of one of these monsters would be high comedy, though.

C.J. Stroud hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft gets started Thursday at 8 P.M. EST.

