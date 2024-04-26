‘Let the Coach and GM Pick’: Panthers Owner Makes Surprise Visit to Charlotte Restaurant to Ask About NFL Draft Sign

Be careful what kind of sign you put in front of your restaurant. Somebody might just come and talk to you about it.

A Charlotte restaurant called the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille placed a sign in front of their restaurant Thursday night reminding the Panthers Owner Dave Tepper to “Please let the coach and GM pick this year.”

This did not go unnoticed by Tepper, who visited the location after the Panthers traded back into the 1st round to take South Carolina’s Xavier Legette. Tepper strolled into the establishment and confronted the owner about the sign. The whole thing was caught on surveillance footage.

The owner says that Tepper was “pleasant” during the exchange, according to WBTV News.

“Since purchasing the Panthers in 2018, there has been lots of talk about Tepper’s involvement in the team’s day-to-day operations,” WBTV reports. “Many fans believe he has overstepped the boundaries, perhaps interfering too much with roster decisions.

“Entering 2024, Carolina has its third head coach in three years and a new general manager.”

Tepper is not shy about confronting people. Late last year, he threw a drink at a Jaguars fan as Carolina’s season spiraled out of control.

Carolina Panthers Owner Dave Tepper through a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during their loss today. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 31, 2023

The NFL fined Tepper $300,000 for throwing the drink.