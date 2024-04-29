Mike Tyson Abstaining from Weed, Sex Before Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson has released several intense training videos in the lead-up to his July 20 fight with Jake Paul. And now we know at least part of the reason he appears so angry.

He’s abstaining from weed and sex.

During an appearance on the Damon Elliott Show, the 57-year-old said he had not smoked weed or had sex in two weeks. The former heavyweight champ spoke about his “disciplined” lifestyle more in death in an interview with Forbes.

The decision to stop smoking/consuming weed is likely rooted in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which lists marijuana as a banned substance.

The sex…well…that’s his call.

Make no mistake about it, though. Whether Tyson is high or not, Jake Paul will feel power he has likely never felt before.

“The first time he hit me in the chest, it felt like a mule had kicked me in the chest,” Jones told former boxing great Shane Mosley. “If he hits anybody with a shot like that, they are either going out or down, especially guys who are not used to being hit like that. With these types of people like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, these guys are bigger and can take it.

“But Jake Paul, I don’t think he’s going to be able to take that. It might hit him on the chin like that, we’ll see, but it’s going to be tough.”

It will be tough indeed. Paul and Tyson clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 20.