Former Florida State QB Marcus Outzen Dies at 46 After Battle with Rare Immune Disorder

Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen has passed away after a short battle with a rare immune deficiency disorder. He was only 46.

Outzen, who led the Seminoles to their first BCS Championship in 1999, died Tuesday from complications with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), according to the New York Post.

The former college standout was diagnosed with HLH in 2023. The disorder. is a rare disease that prevents the immune system from functioning properly, Johns Hopkins explains.

Outzen played for the Seminoles from 1996 to 2000 and came to national notice after becoming a starter in his sophomore season.

He led the team to several notable victories and helped Florida take down Tennessee in a 23-16 victory for the 1998 BCS title.

His rise was quick and amazing to his coach.

“I never thought Marcus Outzen would be the starting quarterback this year,” former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden said in 1998 ahead of the championship game. “And surely I never thought he would be the starting quarterback in the national championship game.”

He ended his college career completing 72-of-121 passes for 1,077 yards and earned five touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Florida native, nicknamed the rooster for his mane of red hair, was a favorite of many.

“We are all speechless,” former Florida State receiver Barry Smith said. “Marcus loved Florida State, a great family fan and so passionate. I am devastated for his wife and kids. Every time you saw him, he always had a great smile.”

“Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people,” said former FSU teammate Bobby Rhodes. “People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad.”

