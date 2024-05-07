David Bakhtiari: Tom Brady Netflix Special ‘Killed PC Culture’

According to former Packers Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari, the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix did a lot more than entertain and gain hundreds of thousands of views. It also “Killed PC culture.”

The three-time Super Bowl loser allowed his closest friends, business associates, and half of the best comedians in America to ruthlessly mock his divorce, sexual orientation, running ability, and a host of other personal attributes in a nearly four-hour-long savage roast. Brady’s willingness to subject himself to this slaying by irreverent humor, according to Bakhtiari, makes him our “Jesus Christ” in the war against political correctness.

“Guys, just rewatched the roast again. I can confidently say @TomBrady has killed PC culture,” Bakhtiari wrote on X. “He is our Jesus Christ. He pretty much socially crucified himself on Netflix live for 3 hours while the world watched. He is a god damn hero. We are healing. It’s marvelous.”

Whether Brady’s “sacrifice” becomes a salvific event that alters society’s current orientation towards hypersensitivity and thought control remains to be seen. The Netflix roast of him, however, should definitely be seen. The comedians and even the football players and coaches were masterful in their torching of Brady as they thoroughly ridiculed nearly every area of his life.

Bakhtiari’s other post reveals another important part of what Sunday night’s proved.

“Guys, I think comedy is back!!!” Bakhtiari wrote.

Guys, I think comedy is back!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 6, 2024

It’s not clear that comedy ever went away. However, what is clear is that despite the best efforts of the left and their thought/speech police, there are still many comedians who are completely hilarious and entirely unafraid to mock everything the left tells us not to mock.

That doesn’t make Brady “Jesus Christ.” However, he may qualify as a comedic martyr.