Vince McMahon Says Accuser Asked for ‘Rough Sex,’ Wanted to be ‘Held Down’

The woman suing former WWE chief Vince McMahon for sexual abuse reportedly sent text messages asking for “rough sex” and revealing that she “fantasized about being held down.”

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has accused McMahon of forcing her to have sex with him and demanded that she send sexually explicit photos of herself.

In response, McMahon claims Grant sent a message saying she “enjoyed being in pain” and that she wanted him to “watch her have sex with other people and know about her sex with others,” according to the New York Post.

McMahon’s legal team also says that Grant asked the WWE chief for thousands in clothing and other gifts and wanted him to pay for cosmetic surgery.

She also reportedly asked to live in the same apartment building as McMahon so they could more easily carry on their relationship. She reportedly continued their relationship even after she signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2022.

Despite the testimony in the case, McMahon also claimed that he deleted all of Grant’s messages after they broke off their relationship.

Grant has accused McMahon of forcing her to have sex with other members of the WWE management team, including WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and is suing for “sex trafficking” as well as sexual abuse. She filed her suit after McMahon paid only one million of the three million in hush money McMahon claimed he would give her.

She also sought to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

McMahon has denied Grant’s allegations. However, he resigned from WWE’s parent company.

Grant alleges that McMahon and John Laurinaitis forced her into a threesome.

“She begged them to stop, but they forced themselves on her, each taking turns restraining her for the other, while saying ‘No means yes’ and ‘Take it, bitch,'” her lawsuit alleges.

