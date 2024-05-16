Netflix Announces 3-Year Deal to Livestream NFL Games on Christmas Day

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has signed a deal with the NFL to livestream two games on Christmas Day this year.

The three-year deal also includes at least one game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026, according to the New York Post.

The deal marks the first time that the nation’s largest streaming service has secured rights to the NFL.

Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria celebrated the deal and said in a statement that “there are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts.”

Bloomberg noted that Netflix will pay the NFL an incredible $150 million to stream each game.

In January, Netflix inked a $5 billion deal to pick up WWE’s Raw, which will begin its streaming in January of next year.

Netflix is also set to air a series on track & field athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The streamer has already aired several sports series following Formula One, golf, and tennis.

Netflix is not the only streamer to pursue NFL rights.

“Amazon Prime holds rights to Thursday Night Football and Apple TV+ hosts Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer,” the Post added.

