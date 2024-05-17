VIDEO: ‘It Was a Chaotic Situation’: Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s #1 golfer, released a statement following his arrest Friday morning outside Valhalla Golf Club.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers, the statement read. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being ask to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Statement from Scottie Scheffler. Calls it a “very chaotic situation.” pic.twitter.com/hS6OdqpZwD — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 17, 2024

According to the Associated Press:

“Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club, with dozens of police vehicles flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance,” the AP wrote.

Scottie Scheffler getting cuffed before the PGA championship from a misunderstanding is one step away from shooting Derek Jeter in the tunnel before the World Series in The Other Guys pic.twitter.com/t5b3kIA6Df — Billy (@Billyhottakes) May 17, 2024

“Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic. ESPN said Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who was to start the second round at 8:48 a.m., drove past a police officer in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then grabbed onto the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later.”

The charges against Scheffler include second-degree assault of a police officer (felony), criminal mischief in the third degree (misdemeanor), reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic (misdemeanor).

After booking, Scheffler was released from custody and returned to Valhalla for a practice session before his second-round tee time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.