Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Savages Woke Reporter After Silly Harrison Butker Question

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appears sick and tired of hearing about Harrison Butker’s Christian-themed commencement speech and even turned the whole thing back around on the press on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Reid about Butker’s May 11 commencement address in which he urged female grads to consider putting a family ahead of their career and told the males to embrace their masculinity.

Reid was entirely uninterested in talking about Butker’s speech and whether anyone in the Chiefs organization came to him with any concerns about the speech.

“That hasn’t happened,” Reid said. “I don’t think he was speaking ill to women.”

“But he has his opinions, and we all respect that,” Reid said of Butker’s address.

But then Reid turned it all right around on the media.

“I let you guys in this room, and you all have a lot of opinions that I don’t like,” he said.

Butker’s fellow teammate also spoke to the kicker’s speech.

Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes also discussed Butker’s address with the press on Wednesday.

While Mahomes said he didn’t agree with everything that Butker said, he insisted that he thinks the kicker is a “good person.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said Butker is entitled to his opinion and would not condemn the player for his comments.

