Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown Praises Donald Trump, Cites Pardons for Rappers

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown says he is backing Donald Trump and insists Trump did more for black people than Biden.

Speaking to OutKick, the former NFL player told host Nick Adams that he has “admiration” for Trump for several reasons.

“I’ve never met him. I’ve got admiration for his business moves and I study his dad Fred Trump. But I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and come[s] from a good family and has been a good president,” Brown said, according to Fox News.

Brown also said that Trump did “some great things for my brothers in the music industry,” specifically for Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Lil Wayne, for instance, was charged with felony gun possession after having a public meeting with Trump. However, Wayne was never sentenced because the president added the rapper among 143 pardons and commutations as he was preparing to leave office in January 2021. Trump also mentioned Desiree Perez, the CEO of Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation and founder of Death Row Records, on the list.

Brown has said positive things about Trump before. In March, he even asked Trump to choose him as his vice-presidential running mate for 2024 in a social media post.

Brown has also repeatedly attacked Joe Biden on social media, at one point even joking that Biden is the poster boy for CTE damage.

