Former NFL First Round Draft Pick Billy Price Retires at 29 After ‘Terrifying’ Blood Clot

Billy Price, a former first-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has announced his retirement after suffering a pulmonary embolism in April.

The former Ohio State Buckeye had successful surgery to remove the saddle clot that was threatening to enter his lungs. However, the blood thinners used by doctors created a “tremendous” risk of internal bleeding.

Price announced his retirement on Instagram.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.

“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.

“To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family.”

Price was a stalwart on the interior offensive line of some dominant Ohio State teams in the early-to-mid 2010s. Most notably, he helped the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2014. He was a four-year starter splitting time at guard and center. Price accumulated personal accolades as well during his time in Columbus. After his move to center in his senior season, he won All-American honors and the coveted Rimington Trophy for being the top center in college football.

Price’s standout season put him on the radar of NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him 21st overall.

Price played in 69 NFL games for the Bengals, Giants, and Cardinals, in addition to practice squad stints with other clubs. He last played for the Cardinals in 2022.