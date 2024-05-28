Mike Tyson Reveals Health Status After ‘Medical Scare’

For those thinking that Mike Tyson’s health scare would somehow derail his much-anticipated matchup against YouTuber Jake Paul in July, those fears appear to be unwarranted.

A day after news that the former heavyweight champion had suffered a “medical scare” on his flight to Los Angeles, Tyson took X Tuesday afternoon to let everyone know that he is just fine, not that he needs to be.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” the 57-year-old posted on X.

According to his representatives, the boxer had an ulcer flare-up, the New York Post reported.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives said. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Several reports of passengers asking for medical assistance for the former champ added to concerns on Monday as reports of the incident circulated on the internet.

Tyson, 57, is set to fight Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. Paul, who is 7-1 as a pro, accused the media of playing up Tyson’s health scare to stir drama.

“You love to make sh*t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes,” Paul said.

The YouTuber has been very descriptive when it comes to what he plans to do to the former champ.

“But what I promise to the people on July 20th: Mike will be put to sleep, and he will feel my power,” Paul said weeks ago. “I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.”