Chiefs BJ Thompson Remains Unconscious but Stable After Suffering Seizure, Cardiac Arrest

Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson remains in unconscious but stable condition, after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday.

Chris Turnage, Thompson’s agent, updated his client’s condition to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

“BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable, and vitals are good,” Turnage said late Thursday night. “His family asks for your continued prayers.”

The second-year player out of Stephen F. Austin was attending a special teams meeting on the final day of OTAs when the incident occurred. Team medical staff immediately tended to Thompson. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains.

The Chiefs canceled all remaining team activities after the incident.

Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the edge during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Inglewood,...

BJ Thompson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the edge during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 7, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

“Let me say this before I say anything. I’m thinking about BJ right now,” said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”

Thompson, 25, is a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in one game for the Chiefs last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

