WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever feels “no disappointment” after being snubbed for the U.S. Olympics team.

As Breitbart News reported this weekend, Caitlin Clark did not make the cut for the U.S. Olympics women’s basketball team despite her incredible track record as a rookie player and after enduring a brutal hazing from other athletes, the likes of which some experts said they have never seen. News of the snub erupted into significant fan backlash online, but Clark does not share their dismay.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark told reporters Sunday. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way — me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them.

“Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there,” she added.

Christie Sides, head coach for the Indiana Fever, said that news of the snub just emboldened Caitlin Clark more.

“The thing she said was, ‘Hey, Coach, they woke a monster,’ which I thought was awesome,” Sides said. “She’s young, she’s going to have so many opportunities in the future.”

As noted by ESPN, the U.S. roster “does not include any players under 26.” Clark turned 22 this year.

