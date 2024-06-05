Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark: ‘She’s Being Targeted’

Geno Auriemma, the legendary coach of UConn women’s basketball, said that WNBA rookie superstar Caitlin Clark is “being targeted” by her enemies in the league.

Since her ascendancy into the WNBA, becoming a household name overnight, rookie Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever has been subject to brutal hazing by players from within the league and commentators from without. Geno Auriemma said that Clark is now experiencing the “growing pains” of professional basketball and is being targeted.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

“Every rookie has to go through the growing pains of being a professional basketball player. And the more attention you get, and today’s world, attention is No. 1, and attention brings money. So is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes. She’s also being targeted,” Auriemma said.

While Auriemma does believe that certain star players experience a particular hazing, he also admitted that Clark has been experiencing something unprecedented and likely stems from jealousy.

“I don’t remember when (Michael) Jordan came into the league guys looking to go out and beat him up,” he said. “I don’t remember when (Larry) Bird and Magic (Jonhson) came in the league and elevated the NBA; I don’t remember them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting. And I’ve never heard one of them say, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do this when we were playing?’ Because nobody felt like it. It wasn’t the time.”

Auriemma added, “Appreciate the fact that now’s the time. I get it. I get it. It’s long overdue. Why are you blaming that kid? It’s not her fault because you would trade places with her in a minute, but you are not there. You’re not her. So, you’re (complaining) that she’s getting what she’s getting?”

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky somewhat hinted at the jealousy in a recent interview following her flagrant foul against Clark when she said that people were watching women’s basketball for her.

“I know I’ll go down in history,” Reese told reporters. “I’ll look back in 20 years and be like: ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me too, and I want you to realize that.”

Rebecca Lobo, a retired WNBA star and current ESPN broadcaster, pudisagreed with the notion that other players are jealous of Caitlin Clark.

“It’s a false narrative,” Lobo said. “Are veterans being physical with her? They are. But I have not seen anything excessive or anything dirty until that Chennedy Carter hit. Chennedy gave a previously toothless argument some fangs.”

Sports analyst Chiney Ogwumike agreed with Lobo’s argument.

“These women are elite basketball players who are competitors who show up every night before the eyes were there on the game. This is not hate. This is hoops,” Ogwumike said.

