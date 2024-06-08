‘Dumbest Sh*t I’ve Ever Heard’: Fans Outraged at Team USA for Leaving Caitlin Clark Off Olympic Roster

Greg Fiume_Getty Images
Greg Fiume/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

News that Caitlin Clark would not be on the 2024 Team USA women’s basketball roster did not go over well.

On Saturday, it was learned that the final roster would include Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu.

However, it would not include women’s basketball’s most popular player, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Outraged fans expressed their disgust at what they felt was the loss of an opportunity to give fans a real reason to watch the games.

However, not everyone was disappointed or upset with Clark’s exclusion from the squad.

Clark would indeed have had to fight for playing time on a veteran-heavy Olympic roster. USA Today’s Christine Brennan reports that fear of fan backlash due to the minimal number of minutes Clark would have played factored heavily into the decision to leave her off the roster.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making,” Brennan reported. “If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

However, as shown above, Team USA would receive backlash regardless.

