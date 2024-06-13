Shaq Dishes on the Real Reason Why WNBA Vets Target Caitlin Clark

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has revealed why WNBA veterans have targeted rookie sensation Caitlin Clark: “Professional Jealousy.”

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the NBA Hall of Famer began by spreading credit for renewed interest in the league to all players, not just Caitlin Clark.

“The WNBA girls are letting her know … one person may have all the props, but it’s never one person. Don’t say we’re getting new sponsorships because of Caitlin. What about Angel? What about [Kamilla] Cardoso? What about my favorite, Kelsey Plum?” O’Neal asked.

“So I think where people get upset is, as a player, you don’t want to be forgotten,” he added.

Then, however, Shaq got to the crux of the matter.

“It’s professional jealousy,” Shaq explained. “I think people should focus more on not just her, cause she is a great player, but don’t forget about the beautiful Cardoso and my girl, Angel.”

Shaq went to great lengths to credit other players in the league, and he seemed sincere in doing so. However, no one other than he and NBA/WNBA diehards know who Kelsey Plum is. Meanwhile, casuals and people who have never watched a WNBA game know who Caitlin Clark is.

That’s the difference.

WNBA vets harbor “professional jealousy” towards Caitlin Clark because they know she is the only reason why people are paying attention to their sport. That doesn’t mean she’s the only good player, but she’s the only one anybody outside the very few people who traditionally watch the WNBA tune-in.

And the data backs that up.

Attendance at non-Caitlin Clark WNBA games this past weekend: 7,638

4,015

9,878

7,035

3,265

10,207

7,024 Attendance at Caitlin Clark WNBA games this past weekend: 17,274

17,401 https://t.co/JyxdFe8FwQ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 3, 2024

There’s nothing shocking about what Shaq said here. Everyone paying attention knows that Clark is being targeted due to jealousy and envy more than any other reason. However, in times of great craziness and tension, there’s nothing more controversial than speaking the truth.