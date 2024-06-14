KC Chiefs’ $40K Super Bowl Ring Features Embarrassing Typo

Warner Todd Huston

The Kansas City Chiefs are still celebrating their incredible Super Bowl win, and as is the custom, each player has received his Super Bowl ring, reportedly worth a cool $40,000 each. But there may be one tiny and embarrassing problem.

The 14.8-carat ring comprises 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, and one priceless typo.

Images of the inside of the ring show a little playoff statistics graphic revealing how the Chiefs rose to the top during the 2023 season, the New York Post reports.

Each team that the Chiefs beat on their way to the NFL title is included in the graphic, including the team’s first-round win over the Miami Dolphins.

However, the reports of the graphic show that the ring identifies the Dolphins as the 7th seed team, but in fact, they were the sixth.

Fans quickly noted that the identification of Miami as the seventh seed was incorrect.

Then, about a thousand social media jokesters insisted that the Dolphins “played like the 7th seed.”

Perhaps the most crucial question, though, for Kansas City’s legion of newer fans is why wasn’t Taylor Swift mentioned on that ring.

