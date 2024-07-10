Team USA Unveils Sparkling U.S. Gymnastics Olympics Leotards

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials o
AP Photo/Abbie Parr
Warner Todd Huston

The U.S. Olympics gymnastics team has unveiled its line of leotards to be worn by the men and women in Paris for this year’s Olympic Games.

The designs were debuted on NBC’s Today morning show on Wednesday and are said to feature thousands of tiny Swarovski crystals as a nod to Paris, the City of Lights.

The eight different styles of uniforms are made by GK Elite. Along with the 47,000 crystals, the women’s leotards will also feature pearls, the company said.

“The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city,” GK Elite says in its press release.

GK Elite is based in Reading, Pennsylvania, and is also selling replicas and other clothing memorabilia for the Paris games.

The company has designed both the women’s and men’s team uniforms.

