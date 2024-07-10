Team USA Unveils Sparkling U.S. Gymnastics Olympics Leotards

The U.S. Olympics gymnastics team has unveiled its line of leotards to be worn by the men and women in Paris for this year’s Olympic Games.

The designs were debuted on NBC’s Today morning show on Wednesday and are said to feature thousands of tiny Swarovski crystals as a nod to Paris, the City of Lights.

ICYMI: We are so excited to join @gkelite in unveiling the leotards for the 2024 Summer Games – before the athletes take the floor! This marks the first time that USA Gymnastics Olympic apparel has been introduced prior to the Games. Read More! ⤵️https://t.co/g5t6NGJsDJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 10, 2024

The eight different styles of uniforms are made by GK Elite. Along with the 47,000 crystals, the women’s leotards will also feature pearls, the company said.

“The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city,” GK Elite says in its press release.

Had a little (okay, A LOT) of fun with this reveal! We can’t wait to see these gymnasts & these @gkelite leos shine bright in Paris! ✨ https://t.co/SSlvmSPBEj pic.twitter.com/yKHVxzn4xF — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 10, 2024

GK Elite is based in Reading, Pennsylvania, and is also selling replicas and other clothing memorabilia for the Paris games.

The company has designed both the women’s and men’s team uniforms.

