Tennis legend Martina Navratilova Scoffs at Donald Trump’s Ear Bandage: ‘PR Stunt’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova claims that the bandage former President Trump wears on his ear following last Saturday’s assassination attempt is just a “PR stunt.”

After Trump appeared onstage at the Republican National Convention sporting a bandage on the right side of his head in the wake of the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, many liberals have floated a myriad of BlueAnon-styled conspiracy theories about the shooting. And Navratilova appears to have jumped on board one of those theories.

In an X post on Tuesday, the openly gay tennis star scoffed at Trump’s bandage.

“Of course- this is obviously a PR stunt- the day after the shooting, he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid,” she wrote in reply to a post by someone who insisted that the bandage was bigger than it needed to be.

Trump’s son, Donald Jr., took a stick to leftists attacking his father for the bandage.

“He wasn’t shot in the face enough for them. It wasn’t enough?” he said, according to Fox News. “That’s the point. They can’t help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It’s so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There’s blood everywhere.”

Navratilova is a left-winger, to be sure. Still, she has also angered the radical left for her very outspoken opposition to transgender athletes who claim to be women competing in women’s sports.

