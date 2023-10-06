‘What Is wrong with You Guys??’: Navratilova Rips Australia Gymnastics for Allowing Men to Compete Against Women

Gymnastics Australia has officially decided to let men compete against women and even to allow men to change in women’s locker rooms. And Martina Navratilova is not a fan of it.

The tennis legend took to her X account on Thursday to blast the organization for adopting a policy she believes will throw females “under the bus” and end up excluding them from the sports created for them.

“To say this won’t end well is an understatement,” Navratilova wrote. “To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This ‘inclusion’ actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls. #whataboutthegirls???”

To say this won’t end well is an understatement. To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This “inclusion” actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls. #whataboutthegirls ??? https://t.co/eZriHAOKsv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 5, 2023

The original post by outspoken detransitioner Oli London contained disturbing details of the implications of the new rule.

“93% of 800,000 Australians involved in gymnastics are under the age of 12,” London wrote. “Under the new rules, biological males will be allowed to compete in whichever category matches their gender identity and will be allowed to wear women’s uniforms. They will also be allowed to undress in women’s locker rooms and showers, regardless of their genitalia.”

The decision of Gymnastics Australia stands in contrast to that of World Aquatics and World Athletics, two international sports governing bodies in swimming and track and field that have acted to keep men out of women’s sports.