Aaron Rodgers Scoffs at Biden’s Golf Chances Against Trump: ‘He Couldn’t Even Walk off the Stage’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took aim at Joe Biden’s presidential debate, claiming he is an epic golfer.

Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers riffed on Biden’s obvious infirmities in the wake of the president’s boastful proclamations about his golf game in the one presidential debate that occurred this year.

During the June debate, Biden claimed that he had a “six handicap”—which has never been true. Seconds later, he changed that to an eight handicap—also not likely true. Trump noted that he has won several championship golf tournaments, so that is evidence that he is physically fit.

After the debate, Donald Trump challenged the infirm Biden to a $1 million golf match for charity, but the president declined the offer.

All that golf talk swirling around the debate appears to have brought Rodgers to the topic this week.

Rodgers said he found the competing golf claims during the debate to be rather funny.

“’ You gotta carry your own bag,’” Rodgers remembered Biden telling Trump. “This is a guy who couldn’t even walk off the stage. He couldn’t even walk off the stage, but, ‘Yeah, you gotta carry your own bag, Trump.’”

With his comments recorded before Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday afternoon, Rodgers had another idea of a sport the two candidates could have turned to to determine who was the most fit.

“I say get them in singlets, let them wrestle it out,” Rodgers joked.

