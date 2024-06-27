WATCH: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Argue over Golf Swings During Debate

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden argued over golf swings during the presidential debate on Thursday night.
The talk over golf swings erupted when the question of health was directed at Trump. Take a look:
Trump brags about passing a cognitive test meant to detect cognitive decline and claims he just two club championships pic.twitter.com/4lzOW8Tzrl
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024
Biden claims he was a 6 handicap…
Biggest lie of the night? pic.twitter.com/I9icPoou1L
— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) June 28, 2024
I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag
That’s the biggest lie, ‘he was a 6 handicap’
I was an 8 handicap pic.twitter.com/dRR9OU5RPg
— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) June 28, 2024
