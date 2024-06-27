WATCH: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Argue over Golf Swings During Debate

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate
Paul Bois

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden argued over golf swings during the presidential debate on Thursday night.

The talk over golf swings erupted when the question of health was directed at Trump. Take a look:

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.