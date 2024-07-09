Former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to take part in a debate this week, along with a golf match, where the former president would donate $1 million to “any charity” if Biden won.

During the rally from Doral, Florida, Trump told the crowd that he was “offering” Biden the opportunity to “redeem himself” after his lackluster performance at the presidential debate on June 27.

In the aftermath of Biden’s debate performance, the president has faced calls from Democrats, donors, and voters to “step aside” and withdraw from the race.

“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump told the crowd. “So, Marco, and Byron and everybody, here’s what we’re going to do. You guys can be referees if you like, let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But, this time it will be man to man, no moderators.”

Trump challenges Biden to another debate this week pic.twitter.com/Z8oUlDK3Bh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 10, 2024

“In the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” Trump continued.

Trump added that he was “challenging” Biden to take part in a golf match.

“I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here,” Trump said, adding that he would “give Joe Biden ten strokes a side.”

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just challenged Joe Biden to an 18 hole golf match at Doral with $1 million for charity on the line. The President even offered to give him 10 strokes a side. My money is on TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/iA9PO6uE0p — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 10, 2024

“If he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, $1 million,” Trump added. “And, I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer. Because he’s all talk. But, what that match will do is prove that Joe is in fact, all talk and no action.”

During the presidential debate, Biden and Trump argued about golf swings, with Trump claiming he had “just won two club championships.” Biden claimed that he had gotten his golf handicap down to a six while serving as vice president.