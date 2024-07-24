Jose Canseco: ‘I Should Moderate the Debate Between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’

We still don’t know for sure if there will be a debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, if there is, Jose Canseco is offering to moderate it.

As the two sides grapple with the radically changing dynamics of this year’s presidential election after President Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, the former MLB slugger took to his X account Tuesday and offered his help during this time of great national upheaval.

“I should moderate the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris,” he wrote.

I should moderate the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) July 24, 2024

ABC had been set to host the second and final of two debates between Trump and Biden in September. However, given Biden’s decision to quit the race, no one knows for sure if that debate or any debate will actually occur. It seems likely that the former president and current vice president should meet at least once, though. Trump has already stated his willingness to debate Harris not just once but more than once if that can be arranged.

“Absolutely. I’d want to. I think it’s important,” Trump said of debating Harris on Tuesday.

“I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” Trump clarified.

Should there be a debate, ABC would likely want to host it, given they were scheduled to host the next one anyway. However, Fox News has also offered to host a Trump-Harris debate moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Regardless, ABC and Fox have had their chances to host debates before. We can all agree that a Jose Canseco-moderated debate is what this country needs right now.