Caitlin Clark Leads 1,000 % Increase in WNBA Merchandise Sales

According to industry data, Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark is doing her part to help fuel a 1,000 percent increase in WNBA merchandise sales this season.

Numbers reported by SportsBusinessJournal find that Clark and her chief rival Angel Reese lead the league in merchandise sales, with Clark on top.

Clark is the number one in player merchandise sales, while her team, the Indiana Fever, is the number one in team merch sales. Similarly, Angel Reese is number two in player merchandise sales, while her team, the Chicago Sky, is number two in team merch sales.

SBJ adds that WNBA merchandise sales are up 500 percent since the start of the season compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, player-specific sales are up an incredible 1,000 percent overall.

Others who have seen a rise in merchandise sales include the Liberty’s G Sabrina Ionescu, Aces G Kate Martin, and Aces F A’ja Wilson.

The top five WNBA teams for sales include the Fever, Sky, Liberty, Aces, and Storm.

Sports merchandise giant Fanatics told TMZ that sales are soaring to historic levels.

“Fan gear sales for the first half of the season are the highest in league history,” the retailer said.

Despite her incredible popularity, Caitlin Clark was snubbed by the U.S. women’s basketball team for this year’s Olympics in Paris. Clark was not chosen as one of the 12 women representing the U.S.A. in Paris.

