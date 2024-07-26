‘LeFraud’: Fans Blast LeBron James as U.S. Flag Bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The U.S. Olympics committee chose national anthem protester and chronic America basher Lebron James to carry the American flag in the opening ceremonies, making him the first U.S. men’s basketball player to be awarded the honor.

The athletes themselves nominate the flag bearers, and this year, Steph Curry put James’ name forward as this year’s flag bearer.

James held Old Glory aloft from the Team U.S.A. boat as it floated down the Seine River.

LeBron James and Coco Gauff bearing the flag for Team USA in Paris #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3zgSo5RY7Y — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2024

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James wrote in a statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

Still, many Americans are not happy that someone who has spent years denigrating the U.S. and refusing to stand for the national anthem was given the honor of carrying the U.S. flag for the opening ceremonies.

Lefraud actually trying to look like a proud American… sheesh — Dark Side of the Moon (@m00n_dark_side9) July 26, 2024

Absolutely disgraceful to have a man who knelt for the anthem be the flag bearer. — Harold Potter (@HarrryP1701) July 26, 2024

Still, James has been a massive booster for communist China, going so far as to attack people who criticize China’s enslavement and oppression of its minority Uyghur population, who have been rounded up and placed in forced labor camps to make sportswear and other products that China sells abroad around the world.

James has tied himself to China and makes millions of dollars every year with his business interests in the communist nation.

In 2021, for instance, James blasted Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom for wearing shoes that carried a critical message about China.

James also attacked former Houston Rockets exec Daryl Morey in 2019 for criticizing China for its crackdown on the freedom of the people of Hong Kong. Writing, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” Morey posted a simple message of support for democracy activists in Hong Kong, where Chinese authorities had been arresting and torturing the activists. However, James attacked Morey as “uneducated” about China and then even said that free speech is a bad thing because it allowed Morey to criticize China. And he was said to have “raged” over Morey for daring to criticize China.

Meanwhile, James has spared no effort with his constant attacks on the United States and pushing his racial agenda that is centered around how bad this country is despite the billions he has earned as an athlete. His criticism of America was so sharp during the Black Lives Matter era that he briefly got in a dust-up with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who was so tired of James’ mouthing off that she told him to just “shut up and dribble” instead of talking about politics. Ingraham even pledged to give James time on her show to debate his political proclamations, but he never had the backbone to take her up on the offer.

Ahead of the opening ceremonies, many fans were very displeased that James was chosen as the U.S. flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Games.

Regardless, the choice of James as a U.S. flag bearer did not sit well with many.

I am disgusted and appalled. LeBron James has NO BUSINESS being selected as the Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer at the Olympics, he KNEELED for the National Anthem! I will be boycotting the opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bQ7DJ7JzjO — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 24, 2024

He refuses to stand up for the anthem yet he is selected for this honor. Shameful! — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) July 26, 2024

THIS is who was chosen as the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Anyone who has ever knelt for the national anthem should be disqualified from this honor. pic.twitter.com/2zNR95f5XI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 24, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston