Team USA’s Diana Taurasi, Cheryl Reeve Use Olympics to Stump for Kamala Harris

WNBA and Olympian Diana Taurasi and Team USA Women’s Coach Cheryl Reeve used the Olympics to push Kamala Harris for president in an interview with USA Today.

Taurasi is interviewed on video wearing her Team USA uniform shirt and saying that “a lot of us” see themselves in Harris.

“More than anything, you know, for me, it’s policy,” Taurasi said of the most radically far-left candidate the Democrats have ever put up for the nomination, “What are you going to do for the people of America that need you?”

“And I think there’s, you know, a big portion of us that see a lot of us in her and what she wants to do with our country. And, you know, for me, that is, you know, one of the proudest and, you know, most amazing moments,” she continued.

“So, yeah, we’re going to back her and we’re going to do everything we can do to make sure she wins,” Taurasi said of Harris. “And, you know, we go forward in this country the right way.”

WNBA star and Olympian Diana Taurasi and women’s basketball head coach Cheryl Reeve share why they’re supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Harris is expected to officially become the Democratic nominee in August. pic.twitter.com/vQG0HJO3LN — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 31, 2024

For her part, Reeve insisted that it is important to vote for Harris because the coach fears her “basic human rights” are being taken away by Harris’s opponents.

“I think a really important thing that our league has done through the years, you know, using our, you know, voice as a vehicle for change, and I think, no question, you know, that we would step to the plate in this scenario,” she explained.

“And, I think it’s really important that, you know, that we don’t go backwards as we’ve seen some of the threats to, you know, basic, you know, human rights, the things that we care about in our league,” Reeve said.

“And so, I’m proud to stand with the players in this and back Kamala Harris.”

So, it appears that, you know, these two are, you know, standing with Kamala Harris, you know.

The WNBA members are not the first American basketball stars to use their platform at the Olympics for inappropriate, left-wing partisanship. Last week, Team USA coach Steve Kerr and player Steph Curry also used a press conference for the Olympics to push the Harris campaign.

