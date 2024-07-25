VIDEO: Team USA’s Steve Kerr, Steph Curry Use Olympics to Push for Kamala Harris for President

U.S. men’s Olympics basketball coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Steph Curry used their platform during a press conference for the Paris Games to push for Kamala Harris for president on Thursday.

The two made their inappropriate proclamations before the U.S. men’s team hit the court for their first game.

“Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully, she’s on the ticket winning the election, but it’s a big deal, to say the least,” Curry said. “She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us, so, I want to give that energy right back to her.

“Just excited on. Obviously we’re representing our country, this is a monumental next couple months for our country and the direction that we’re heading. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unifying the country. Sports brings a lot of people together. For her, in this moment, knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism, knowing how divided our country is right now.”

US Olympic basketball player Steph Curry was asked about his longtime connection with Vice President Kamala Harris. He spoke on the “big deal” her potential nomination could provide these “monumental next couple months for our country.” pic.twitter.com/kssIwoYSAD — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) July 25, 2024

For his part, Kerr agreed, saying, “Kamala Harris is a great candidate, and I will support her.”

“Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her,” @usabasketball head coach Steve Kerr said. pic.twitter.com/ORp6D8hvSr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2024

These two far-left athletes’ unsurprising comments are the first time either has spoken openly about Kamala Harris’s bid for the Democratic Party nomination for president in the wake of Joe Biden’s abdication of the campaign last weekend.

