Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Praises God After Winning Gold: ‘I Credit All I Do to God’

U.S. Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400-meter hurdles Thursday, and afterward, she gave all the credit to God.

McLaughlin-Levrone won her second consecutive gold and posted another world record of 50.37, beating her own previous record. She is now the only woman to have won her event in two successive Olympics, USA Today reported.

After her big win, McLaughlin-Levrone said, “It’s a blessing. Just grateful for another opportunity, grateful to be healthy and to come out of it in one piece. There was a lot of anticipation leading up to this race.”

But she also gave credit to God.

“I credit all that I do to God. Regardless of what happens, He’s going to get the praise. Every time I step on the track, I pray, ‘Let me be the vessel in which you’re glorified’… That’s why I do what I do,” she added.

Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin on her relationship with God: “I credit all that I do to God. Regardless of what happens, He’s going to get the praise. Every time I step on the track I pray “let me be the vessel in which you’re glorified”… That’s why I do what I do.” pic.twitter.com/deZRTyWrba — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) August 9, 2024

McLaughlin-Levrone was far ahead as the winner with her time of 50.37/ The next closest was Anna Cockrell with her second place, personal-best time of 51.87. And in third was Femke Bol of the Netherlands with 52.15.

Femke Bol complimented McLaughlin-Levrone on her feat.

“Sydney really pushed the bar. She was running 50 (seconds) when I was still running 52 (seconds). I think it opened your eyes that there was still so much more possible,” Bol said. “Once again today, she proved in the moment when it counts most at the Olympic finals that she can perform so well. …It’s really amazing to be part of this.”

“We’ve taken it so far. I have to credit these ladies next to me for helping do that. This is an event that wasn’t very popular, but we made it very popular very quickly. I do think 49 (seconds) is possible. I do think the talent sitting in front of you can do that,” McLaughlin-Levrone explained. “I think we push each other to do that and get better and improve and find ways to lower these times that we for so long thought were impossible. I don’t know when it’s possible, but I do think it’s out there.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston